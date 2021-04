A person was arrested in connection to a burglary early Monday in Gold Coast.

About 1:40 a.m. three to four males broke into a retail store in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue by throwing a rock or brick through the front door, Chicago police said.

The group left the scene and took purses and merchandise, police said. Officers arrested a suspect near the store.

Area Three detectives are investigating.