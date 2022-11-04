1 in custody after police spot catalytic converter theft in progress in Jefferson Park

One person is in custody after police officers spotted him trying to steal a catalytic converter Friday morning in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Police officer witnessed three males who were trying to steal a catalytic converter around 3:21 a.m. in the 5500 block of North Long Avenue, officials said.

The suspects started to flee in their vehicle, striking two CPD squad cars in the process before getting out and running away, police said.

One Chicago police officer was transported to a local hospital for pain but has since been treated and released.

One person was taken into custody. Charges are pending.