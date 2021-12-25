1 in hospital following I-57 shooting Friday night
CHICAGO - An expressway shooting occurred on I-57 near Halsted Street late Friday night, according to Illinois State Police.
According to state police, around 11:05 p.m., one person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the southbound side of the interstate near Halsted was closed for an investigation.
All lanes were reopened on I-57 around 1:20 a.m., ISP said.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
There is no further information available at this time.
