1 in hospital following I-57 shooting Friday night

An expressway shooting occurred on I-57 near Halsted Street late Friday night, according to Illinois State Police.

According to state police, around 11:05 p.m., one person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the southbound side of the interstate near Halsted was closed for an investigation.

All lanes were reopened on I-57 around 1:20 a.m., ISP said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

There is no further information available at this time.

