1 injured after SUV crashes into Portage Park home

A man was injured after crashing his SUV into a home Sunday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 3 a.m., the 31-year-old was traveling northbound in the 4400 block of North Austin Avenue when he lost control of his black SUV and crashed into a home, Chicago police said.

The driver was transported to Luthern General Hospital in Park Ridge in serious to critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.

A woman inside the home refused medical treatment and there were no other reported injuries, police said.

At least six people were displaced by the incident, fire officials said.

The cause of the crash remains unknown as Area Five detectives investigate.