Man injured in 5-vehicle crash on I-94 in Lake County

Illinois State Police responded to a five-vehicle crash Thursday on the ramp from Lake Cook Road to Interstate 94 in north suburban Lake County.

The crash happened about 5:18 p.m. on I-94 westbound near milepost 25, police said

A silver Ford Explorer Sport was traveling on the entrance ramp when it allegedly side-swiped three other vehicles, police said. The front of the Ford then struck the rear of a white Jeep Cherokee and continued traveling until it struck the left wall and rolled over onto its roof.

The driver of the Ford was a 68-year-old man from North Fort Myers, Florida. He was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

None of the other drivers were reported injured.

A rightbound lane was temporarily closed but it did not impact traffic flow onto the highway, police said.