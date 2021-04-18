1 injured in Streamwood fire

A person was injured after a fire broke out at a home Sunday in suburban Streamwood.

Crews responded to a blaze about 6:20 a.m. at a two-story home in the 700 block of Lacy Avenue and extinguished the fire on the home’s rear deck, Streamwood fire officials said.

The residents were at home when the fire started but escaped before firefighters arrived, officials said.

One resident suffered burn injuries and was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center, officials said. Firefighters also rescued a cat from the home.

The home sustained $200,000 in damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.