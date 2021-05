article

One person was killed and another critically wounded in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Chatham, officials say.

The blaze broke out in a building near 80th Street and Maryland Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One person was killed and an elderly man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, fire officials said.

Advertisement

Crews were still working to control the fire as of 6:10 p.m.