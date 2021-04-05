1 killed, 1 critically wounded in drive-by in Humboldt Park: police

A man was killed and a second man was critically wounded in a drive-by Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 7:55 p.m., two men, 19 and 20, were in a vehicle driving north on Humboldt Drive, when two males approached from behind on orange dirt bikes and began to fire shots as they drove past the driver-side door, Chicago police said.

The 19-year-old was struck in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Elijah Mena, of Humboldt Park, by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 20-year-old was grazed by a bullet on his head, struck in the back, and brought to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in critical condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.