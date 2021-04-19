1 killed, 1 hurt in Austin shooting: police

A man was killed and another man wounded in a shooting late Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

The two men were standing on the sidewalk about 11:20 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Madison Street when a male in a silver SUV fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

One man, 43, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The other man, 22, was struck in the right leg and transported to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Advertisement

Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.