1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-294 in Chicago Ridge

A Park Forest man was killed Sunday in a crash on Interstate 294 in southwest suburban Chicago Ridge.

Darrion Talley, 21, was northbound on I-294 about 3:30 a.m. when he moved his Nissan Maxima across several lanes of traffic and hit a disabled Chevrolet Cruze that was parked on the right shoulder near milepost 18, Illinois State Police said.

The Nissan rolled over and Talley was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 53-year-old Markham woman in the Chevrolet was hospitalized, police said. She is expected to survive her injuries.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about Talley’s death.

Illinois State Police are investigating.