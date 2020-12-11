1 killed, 1 injured in I-290 crash: police

One man was killed and another person injured in a crash late Thursday on the Eisenhower Expressway in suburban Maywood.

The crash happened about 11:15 p.m. on the inbound I-290 near 1st Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

There were two occupants of the vehicle that crashed, state police said. A man suffered fatal injuries while another person sustained minor injuries, according to state police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Lorenzo Williams, 55, a resident of Lawndale. An autopsy ruled his death an accident, saying he died of his injuries.

All inbound lanes just east of 1st Avenue remained closed until 4:30 a.m., state police said.