1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Burlington Township crash

A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning in Burlington Township.

About 6:50 a.m., the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra near Plank Road and Lawrence Road when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a white Ford work van head-on, the Kane County sheriff’s office said.

The woman, 27, was transported to St. Joseph Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said

A 54-year-old man riding in the backseat of the Ford work van was transported to the same hospital in serious condition, the sheriff’s office said.

A 19-year-old man riding in the front passager seat of the Ford suffered minor injuries and was transported to another area hospital, while the 51-year-old man driving the Ford suffered no injuries.

Snowy roadway conditions may have contributed to the crash, the sheriff’s office said.