1 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by in East Garfield Park

A man was killed and a woman was grazed by a bullet Monday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 10:25 p.m. they were standing in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, when someone in a black-colored sedan approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man, 25, was struck in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as being Malcom Meridy. He lived in Austin.

A 24-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet on her head and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.