1 killed, 1 wounded in South Chicago shooting: police

Two people were shot, one fatally, by a gunman at their door Wednesday in South Chicago.

A 43-year-old man opened the door to his home about 4 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Clyde Avenue and male at the door opened fire, Chicago police said.

A female inside the home was struck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 43-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Area Two detectives are investigating.