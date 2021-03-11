1 killed, 1 wounded in West Lawn shooting: police

Two people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The males were both shot in the abdomen about 7:05 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Komensky Avenue, Chicago police said.

They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where one of the victims, a 22-year-old, died, police said. The other victim’s age was not known.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death.

Area detectives are investigating.