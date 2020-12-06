1 killed, 1 wounded in West Town shooting: police

A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting Sunday in West Town, police said.

A 28-year-old man was walking about 3:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Grand Avenue when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

A 24-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.