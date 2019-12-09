1 killed, 14 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

Fifteen people were shot over the weekend across Chicago, including an 18-year-old man killed in Gresham on the South Side.

Tyquan Manney was on the sidewalk about 11:40 a.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots at him, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. He lived in the same neighborhood.

In the most recent non-fatal shooting, a man was wounded early Monday in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side.

The 28-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 2:10 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Kildare Avenue when two males approached him and opened fire, police said. He was struck in the groin, and his condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

On Sunday afternoon, a man and a woman were wounded in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 2:50 p.m., the 26-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were on the front steps of a home in the 1500 block of South Drake Avenue when a gray vehicle approached them and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was struck once in the forearm and the woman twice in the thigh. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were stabilized.

Several hours before that, a 28-year-old man was injured during a party in Ashburn on the South Side.

He was at the party about 3:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street when a fight broke out, police said. The man was shot in the arm during the fight but didn’t see who opened fire or where the shots came from. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 12:50 p.m. Saturday, another man was shot in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 43-year-old was outside in the 4800 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone walked up and opened fire, according to police. He was hit in the ankle and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

About 10 minutes before that, a man was shot inside a home in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 26, was standing in front of a window about 12:40 p.m. in a house in the 5400 block of West Kamerling Avenue when someone walked up from outside and fired shots through the window, police said. The man was grazed in the thigh and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was stabilized.

The weekend’s first shooting left a 21-year-old man wounded Friday night in South Chicago.

He was walking about 9:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Exchange Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. The man was shot four times in the leg and took himself to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. He told investigators he didn’t see any suspects or know where the gunfire came from.

Seven other people were wounded in shootings throughout Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

No one is in custody for any of the shootings as detectives continue to investigate.

Last weekend, three people were killed and 13 others were wounded in gun violence across the city.