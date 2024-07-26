Thieves break into 6 Chicago businesses in 45 minutes, steal cash registers: police

The same group of thieves burglarized six businesses in under an hour in Bucktown, Wicker Park and Lake View on Thursday.

In each incident, the offenders used a hammer to break the front or side glass door of a business and gained entry, police said. Once inside, the offenders stole cash, cash registers or cash boxes before leaving the business.

The offenders were in possession of a 2017 black Dodge Durango with license plate #AC43724 when the burglaries occurred.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

3000 block of North Broadway Street on July 24 at 4:45 a.m.

3000 block of North Broadway Street on July 24 at 4:46 a.m.

1900 block of West Division Street on July 24 at 5:20 a.m.

2000 Block of West Division Street on July 24 at 5:23 a.m.

1500 block of West Division Street on July 24 at 5:25 a.m.

2200 block of West North Avenue on July 24 at 5:30 a.m.

The offenders are described as four male offenders wearing black hooded sweatshirts, face masks and gloves.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area 3 or 5 — at (312) 746-7394.