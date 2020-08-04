1 killed, 2 wounded in Gold Coast shooting: police

article

A man was shot dead and two other people were wounded Tuesday in the Gold Coast on the North Side.

Three people were out shopping and standing on the sidewalk about 4:37 p.m. in the first block of East Oak Street when two vehicles pulled up, Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea said at a news conference at the scene.

Two people got out of each vehicle and opened fire, he said. A 26-year-old man was struck and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another man, 36, was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

A 26-year-old woman who was sitting in a parked vehicle was also shot, O’Shea said. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The gunmen were last seen westbound on Oak Street in a black Taurus and a silver-colored Chrysler 300, O’Shea said.

Further details were not available.