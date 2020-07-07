1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting in Lawndale: police

A man was killed and two other people were wound in a shooting Monday in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 11:10 p.m. officers found a 30-year-old man unresponsive in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard, with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, but died a short time later.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the details of his death.

Two other people, a 27-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, walked into Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds they also received in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard, police said. The woman was struck in the head and is in serious condition.

The 24-year-old man was struck in the left shoulder and is in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown because the two survivors refuse to cooperate with police.