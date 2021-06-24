1 killed, 23 wounded, in shootings Wednesday in Chicago

One person was killed and twenty-three others were wounded in shootings Wednesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed, and two others who were seriously wounded in a shooting in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.

The three men were outside when someone fired shots about 5:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement. One man, 24, was shot several times and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Another man, 22, was shot twice in his chest and taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. A third man, 25, was in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his neck and back and a graze wound to the forehead.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was found shot inside a parked car in Wrightwood on the Southwest Side. About 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter alert and found the 20-year-old unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his head inside a parked car in the 2800 block of West 85th Street, police said. He was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Two people were shot in a Back of the Yards park. The man and woman were outside about 10 p.m. near a park in the 1800 block of West 50th Street when two males got out of a Chevy Impala and fired shots, police said. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the torso and the man, 38, was struck on both legs. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were in fair condition.

Four people were shot in Austin on the West Side. About 9:30 p.m., the group was standing outside in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street, when two males emerged from a gangway and fired shots, police said. A 19-year-old woman was struck in the chest and a 37-year-old man was struck in the leg. They were both brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they are in fair condition. A 29-year-old man was struck in the face and shoulder, and a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm. They were both brought to Stroger Hospital, where the 29-year-old is in serious condition, and the older man is in fair condition.

At the same time, four motorcycle club members were shot in the Englewood on the South Side. The men were outside about 9:30 p.m. when someone inside a vehicle fired shots in the 7000 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said. A 52-year-old man was shot in the arm and lower back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Two others, 44 and 57, were struck in the leg. The 44-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and the other was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where they were in fair condition. A fourth man, 65, was struck in the arm and also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 21-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. The man was outside about 6 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Green Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He told officers he didn’t know where the shots came from.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot in East Garfield Park on the West Side. He was outside in the 3800 block of West Adams Street when he was wounded about 1:55 a.m., police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. He told officers he did not see a shooter or know where the shots came from.

Eight others were wounded in shootings citywide.

One person was killed, and five others were wounded in shootings Tuesday.