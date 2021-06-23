1 killed, 5 wounded, in shootings in Tuesday in Chicago

One person was killed, and five others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed and another wounded in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 9 p.m., they were in the first block of east 118th Street when someone fired shots, striking them both, Chicago police said. One man, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his body and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The other man, 50, was shot in the arm and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

In non-fatal shootings, a 37-year-old man was shot in South Shore on the South Side. About 10:50 p.m., he was driving in the 2400 block of East 74th Street, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck in the shoulder and drove himself to Trinity Hospital, where he is in good condition. He told police he did not see a shooter or know where the shots came from.

Minutes earlier, a 22-year-old man was critically wounded after he was shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side. About 10:30 p.m., he was driving when he was shot in the chest in the 5400 block of South Union Avenue, police said. He drove to the 600 block of West Garfield Boulevard, abandoned his vehicle, and was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center by an unknown person, where he is in critical condition. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

About 6:45 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot in Austin on the West Side. He was on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of West Augusta Boulevard, when he was shot in the right ankle, police said. He took himself to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in Washington Park on the South Side. He was standing outside about 2 p.m. in the 300 block of East 56th Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The teen was struck in the leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Seven people were killed, nine others were wounded in shootings Monday citywide.