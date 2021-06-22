7 killed, 9 wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago

Seven people were killed, and nine others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago, including a woman who died in a shooting in Fuller Park on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 9:42 p.m. in the 300 block of West 52nd Place when someone stepped out of a gray Infiniti G35 and opened fire, Chicago police said. The woman was struck twice to the side of her body and once to her lower back. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Minutes prior a man was killed, and a woman critically wounded in a shooting on the Far South Side. They were sitting in a vehicle about 9:40 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone fired shots, striking them both multiple times, police said. The man, 32, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. The 35-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. Police said the pair were unable to provide details on the incident because of the severity of their injuries.

About an hour prior, a man was killed in a shooting while working on his vehicle in Fernwood on the South Side. He was in front of his home about 8:40 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone fired shots at him from a silver-colored Chevy Malibu, police said. The 28-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Two people were killed in a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side. About 5:43 p.m., an 18-year-old woman and a male were in the 6300 block of South Kimbark Avenue when they suffered gunshot wounds to their heads, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered.

A man was killed in a shooting in East Garfield Park. The 23-year-old was in a vehicle about 3:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street when a vehicle pulled up alongside and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the neck and back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 67-year-old man was shot and killed in a road-rage shooting Monday morning in Lawndale on the West Side. The shooter felt the man had cut him off in the 1600 block of South Kostner Avenue at 9:45 a.m., police said. He argued with the man and took out a gun and fired two shots, striking the 67-year-old once in his chest. The man, who was the only person in the car, crashed and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Patrick Earl of West Garfield Park, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

In non-fatal shootings, a 43-year-old man was critically wounded in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side. About 11:30 p.m., he was walking in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place, when someone in a passing white sedan fired shots, police said. He was struck in the back and leg, and drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment.

A 4-year-old boy and a teen were shot inside a Woodlawn home on the South Side. The child was hit in the hand and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot around 1:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue, police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill said. They were taken by paramedics to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, Tannehill said. Police did not immediately release the circumstances of the shooting. The shooting occurred inside a home, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Five others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Fifty-two people were shot, seven fatally, last weekend.