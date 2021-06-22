19-year-old woman killed in Fuller Park shooting

A woman died in a shooting Monday in Fuller Park on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 9:42 p.m. in the 300 block of West 52nd Place when someone stepped out of a gray Infiniti G35 and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck twice to the side of her body and once to her lower back, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advertisement

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.