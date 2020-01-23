1 killed, 3 hurt Wednesday in Chicago shootings

One person was killed and three others were wounded Wednesday in two shootings in Chicago — one of which was a triple shooting in West Garfield Park.

The trio were in a gray SUV about 1:30 p.m. when they stopped at a corner in the 200 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue and had a “verbal confrontation” with someone, Officer Michelle Tannehill, a CPD spokeswoman, said.

The person on the corner pulled out a gun and started shooting, Tannehill said. The driver, 19-year-old Tyrese Hearon, was hit multiple times, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He crashed the vehicle as he drove away.

Hearon was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

Investigators believe the shooting was connected to a “narcotics-related robbery,” Tannehill said. Multiple persons of interest were being questioned.

The day’s other shooting left a teenage boy wounded in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

The 17-year-old was in an alley at 1:24 p.m. behind a home in the 2600 block of West 64th Street when two males walked up and one of them fired shots, according to police.

The boy, who was grazed on his right arm twice, was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

Two people were wounded Tuesday in citywide instances of gun violence.