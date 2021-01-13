1 killed, 3 injured in South Deering crash: police

One person was killed and three others injured in a vehicle crash early Wednesday in South Deering on the Far South Side, police said.

About 12:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Sonata at a high speed in the 3300 block of East 100th Street when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a Ford Escape traveling westbound, Chicago police said.

The 35-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His 26-year-old passenger was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, police said.

The man driving the Ford and his passenger were taken to the same hospital both in good condition, according to police.

The crash appears to be alcohol-related, police said.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.