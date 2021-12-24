1 killed, 3 teens among 11 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

One person was killed and three teens among 11 others wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

A man was found shot to death in Englewood on the South Side. Just after 10 p.m., officers found the 58-year-old outside in the 5500 block of South Emerald Avenue with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg, Chicago police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

In nonfatal attacks, three teenage boys, ages 14 to 16, were wounded in a shooting in Back of the Yards on the South Side. bout 6:40 p.m., the boys were on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of South May Street when a car approached and someone inside fired shots, police said. A 14-year-old boy was struck in the leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police and Chicago fire officials said. A 16-year-old boy was also struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said. Another 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

A few hours later, two people were shot following an argument inside a bar in Montclare on the Northwest Side. About 10:55 p.m., a man, 26, was arguing with a male gunman inside a bar in the 6900 block of West Grand Avenue when gunfire erupted, police said. The man was shot three times in the abdomen, and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said. Another man, 59, was shot in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Six others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

Five people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.