1 killed, 3 teens among 7 wounded in citywide shootings Friday

One person was killed and seven others — including three teens — wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

Two men were shot, one fatally, Friday night in West Englewood on the South Side. A 45-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Seeley Avenue, Chicago police said. He was struck in the head and chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released. Another man, 35, was found inside a home with a gunshot wound to the hip, police said. He was taken in good condition to the same hospital, police said.

In nonfatal attacks, two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in Fernwood on the South Side. The teens, 15 and 16, were on the sidewalk about 5 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Parnell Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. They were both shot in the leg and were taken in good condition to Christ, police said.

Less than an hour later, a third teen, a 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in Englewood on the South Side. She was stopped at a red light about 5:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of South State Street when another vehicle pulled up next to her and someone from inside fired shots, police said. She was grazed in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Three others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Friday.

Two people were killed and seven others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.