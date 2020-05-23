1 killed, 3 wounded in Lawndale shooting

article

Four people were shot, one of them fatally, Saturday night in Lawndale.

About 6:25 p.m., the group was outside a home in the 3900 block of West Grenshaw Street when someone in a vehicle pulled up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 35-year-old man was struck in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 23, was shot in the arm, police said, while a 26-year-old man was struck in the leg. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A fourth man, 43, was grazed on the arm and refused medical attention, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.