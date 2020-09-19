1 killed, 3 wounded in West Englewood shooting

Four people were shot, one fatally, Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side.

The group was standing outside about 5 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Claremont Avenue when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

One man was struck multiple times in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as 44-year-old Darrell Rushing, of Marquette Park. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Another man, 38, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle, and his condition was stabilized.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the back, and a 39-year-old woman was shot in the calf, police said. Both were stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.