1 killed, 3 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

One person was killed and three others were wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago.

The day’s only fatal shooting killed a 38-year-old man in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 5:27 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call of gunfire and found the man on a sidewalk with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen and one in his arm, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, a 25-year-old man was wounded inside of an apartment in Canaryville on the South Side.

About 11:25 p.m., he was inside an apartment in the 500 block of West 45th Street with four males he knew, when shots were fired and he was struck in the left foot, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said. He is in good condition.

Two men were wounded when they were shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The men, 19 and 24, were on the sidewalk about 8:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Morgan Street when they heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

The 19-year-old was hit in the buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The older man was shot twice in the abdomen and taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

Five people were shot Monday in Chicago.