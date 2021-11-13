1 killed, 4 injured in three-vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

One person was killed and four others were injured in a crash on Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive Saturday morning.

The crash occurred in the 500 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

According to preliminary information from police, at about 3:30 a.m., a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of DuSable Lake Shore Drive when the male driver struck a Mazda 3 that was traveling northbound.

The unidentified male driver of the Jetta was pronounced dead on scene.

The Mazda 3 then struck a Kia Optima that was traveling northbound as well, police said.

The driver of the Optima, a 24-year-old man, refused medical treatment and was listed in good condition.

There were three adults in the Mazda, two men and one woman, who were all transported to the hospital.

Two of the individuals were listed in critical condition and one was listed in good condition, police said.

Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Area Three detectives and Major Accidents are investigating this crash.