1 killed, 4 others wounded in Monday shootings across Chicago

article

Five people were shot, one fatally, Monday in Chicago including a 26-year-old man who was killed in Bridgeport on the Southwest Side.

He was in the back seat of a vehicle when a male on foot shot him about 8:11 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Lituanica Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was hit in the back and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a 42-year-old man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

About 10:40 p.m. he was standing on the sidewalk in the 6700 block of South Ashland Avenue, when someone fired shots at him striking him in the right arm and left leg, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Advertisement

He was walking about 8:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Campbell Avenue when someone in a light-colored minivan fired shots, police said.

The man was hit in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

He was getting out of a vehicle about 4 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Albany Avenue when someone opened fire, police said.

The 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition was stabilized.

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was riding a bicycle at 4:55 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a passing gray Nissan fired shots, hitting him in the hand and leg, according to police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend where four people were killed and 19 others wounded citywide.