1 killed, 4 wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago

One person was killed, and four others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.

A woman was shot to death during an argument in Gresham on the South Side. The woman, between 30 to 40 years old, was walking about 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 78th Street when she got into a verbal argument with a person, Chicago police said. During the argument, the person pulled out a gun and shot her in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released. No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.

A teen was critically wounded in a shooting in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side. The 17-year-old was driving north in the 3700 block of South Ashland Avenue about 2 a.m. when someone in a silver sedan opened fire, striking him in the neck, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Three others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Nine people were shot last weekend in Chicago.