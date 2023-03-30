1 killed, 5 injured in multi-car crash on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was killed and five others were injured in a four-car crash Wednesday night in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood.

A Nissan Frontier was trying to make a left turn around 9:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Columbus Avenue when it struck a Mazda sedan head-on, according to police.

The two men who were in the Mazda were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where one of them was pronounced dead and the other was listed in critical condition, police said.

The man who was driving the Nissan was also transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Chicago Fire Department

A third car, a black SUV occupied by two women, rear-ended the Nissan in the intersection. Both women suffered minor injuries and were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A fourth vehicle that was traveling southbound also struck vehicles at the intersection. The driver was taken Little Company of Mary in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Area One detectives are investigating. No citations are pending, according to police.