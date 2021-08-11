1 killed, 6 shot Tuesday across Chicago

A person was killed and six others were wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.

Two people were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 9:45 a.m., two males were in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where one of the males was pronounced dead, police said.

Just after midnight, a 27-year-old man was shot in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

He was in the 800 block of West 75th Street, when he was shot in the leg, police said. He brought himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he is in fair condition. The details of the shooting are unknown because he was uncooperative with police.

Tuesday afternoon, a person was shot in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The man, 32, was on the sidewalk around 5 p.m. when a light colored SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. The victim was shot in his hand and taken to Roseland Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

About an hour later, a man was shot and seriously wounded after he broke into a home in South Austin Tuesday.

A resident of the home in the 5800 block of West Iowa Street saw the man enter and shot him in his hand, flank and elbow just before 6:30 p.m., police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said the resident had a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card.

At least two others were wounded in citywide gun violence.

Seventeen people were shot, two fatally, Monday in Chicago.