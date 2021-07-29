1 killed, 7 wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

At least seven people were shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago Wednesday.

The fatal attack occurred on the West Side. Two men were in a salon in the 3900 block of West 16th Street when someone walked in and fired about 2:20 p.m., Chicago police said. Robert Hannon, 50, was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He lived in the neighborhood, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Other attacks:

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Wednesday during an argument on the Northwest Side. The man, 39, was arguing with another man in the 5400 block of West Lake Street when he was shot multiple times in the upper body around 1:05 a.m., police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot on the West Side. They were outside about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue when someone fired from a passing black SUV, police said. The teen was struck in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. A 23-year-old man who was shot in the foot took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

At least three other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

One person was killed and 14 others — including a 16-year-old in shootings in Chicago Tuesday.