1 killed, 9 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings

Ten people were shot, one fatally, throughout Chicago over the first weekend of spring.

A 38-year-old man was found fatally wounded Sunday in Bridgeport on the South Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 12:50 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Benson Street and found the man unresponsive with gunshot wounds throughout his body, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

Two people seen speeding away from the scene were taken in for questioning, but were later released without being charged, police said.

The incident was Chicago’s first reported shooting after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” order went into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Nine other people were injured in shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday. The weekend’s latest nonfatal attack happened early Monday in Gresham on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was about to get into a vehicle at 12:08 a.m. in the 9000 block of South Emerald Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit in the leg, according to police. He told investigators he didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from. He went to Roseland Community Hospital on his own and was listed in good condition.

Another man was seriously injured Sunday in University Village on the Near West Side.

Officers on patrol heard gunshots at 3:38 a.m. and found the 30-year-old in the courtyard of a public housing complex in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

More than 24 hours earlier, a shooting left two men injured in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were standing in a front yard at 2:22 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of West Grand Avenue when someone opened fire, possibly from a passing vehicle, according to police. A 33-year-old man was hit multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The other man, 21, was hit in the leg and taken to the same hospital in serious condition, but has since been stabilized.

Just over an hour before that, another man was found shot in the head in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Officers found the 26-year-old on a curb next to a vehicle about 1:03 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Trumbull Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police said witnesses have been uncooperative with investigators and the circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.

Less than 20 minutes earlier, two men were shot in Princeton Park on the South Side.

They were walking at 12:47 a.m. when they heard shots and realized they’d been hit in the 200 block of West 93rd Street, according to police. A 27-year-old was shot in the back and taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The other man, 29, was hit in the ankle and got to the same hospital on his own. He was listed in good condition.

A woman with a gunshot wound was driven to a West Side hospital late Friday night.

The 25-year-old was shot in the neck, and her sister drove her to Mount Sinai Hospital, 1500 S. Fairfield Ave., about 11:30 p.m., police said. She was listed in fair condition but was unable to tell investigators where the shooting occurred.

The weekend’s first shooting injured a 21-year-old man Friday evening in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 7 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Chappel Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was hit in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

One person was killed and 17 others were hurt by gunfire last weekend across the city.