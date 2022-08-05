1 killed in I-294 crash near Willow Springs

One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 294 near Willow Springs early Friday.

According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, a gray 2014 Lexus and white 2017 International Truck Tractor were traveling southbound near milepost 22 on I-294 at about 12:33 a.m.

The truck tractor slowed down due to traffic ahead, and the Lexus struck the rear of the truck tractor.

The driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene, ISP said.

The driver of the truck tractor, 33-year-old Deaunte V. Hale of Chicago, was uninjured.

The name of the deceased driver has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.