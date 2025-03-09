1 person found dead at Chicago area nightclub

One person was found dead at a west suburban nightclub on Friday night, although it was unclear exactly what led to their death.

The incident happened at Mansion Live in Stone Park.

A ‘tragedy’ at a nightclub

What we know:

While the nightclub acknowledged a "tragedy" in a statement, local police have not released any official information.

An event scheduled for Saturday night was postponed.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is handling a death case from the nightclub's location at 3801 West Lake Street in Stone Park.

What we don't know:

Still, it was unclear exactly what happened.

The medical examiner did not identify the victim or a cause of death.

Fox 32 has reached out to police for more information.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Mansion Live said:

"We are heartbroken by the incident that took place at Mansion Live [Friday] night. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with everyone touched by this tragedy, and we are doing all we can to support local authorities as they navigate this difficult time.

"In honor of our community and to allow space for healing, we will be closed tonight, Saturday, March 8. If you purchased tickets for tonight’s event, please know that refunds will be processed automatically.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we come together to support one another."