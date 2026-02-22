One injured, one in custody after accidental shooting in Morgan Park: police

A 15-year-old was injured in an accidental shooting in Morgan Park on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 11:21 a.m., a 15-year-old male teen was inside a home when he was accidentally shot in the leg by a known offender in the 11400 block of S. Vincennes.

The victim took himself to Roseland Hospital and was reported in good condition.

The offender was arrested and charges are still pending. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Area Detectives are investigating the incident.