Vigil held for missing Gary teen as search continues 18 months later

What we know:

Search teams still have hope they will find a missing teenager in Gary, Ind. They held a vigil to keep the case in the public eye, with hopes someone will come forward with helpful information.

Cold conditions did not affect the loved ones, gathering to remember Ja’Niya McMichael. They’ve been searching for her since August 2024, when she was reported missing from her Gary home. At the time, she was 13.

Her father, Antonio Rogers, could not hold back the tears.

"It’s been 18 long months. I just want my baby girl and find her, and make sure she’s OK. I’m begging the public, begging the community, please help me find my child. No parent ever wants to experience this," he said.

They took their search to 21st and Broadway for visibility and to spread the word.

Search teams have combed through abandoned buildings and searched near water.

Lorenzo Longoria says they will return to some of the locations, including, "abandoned schools, undeveloped land, burned down buildings, a lot of many, you know, unoccupied structures. And still there’s nothing that we discovered."

Ja’Niya’s grandmother, Dalia Guerrero said, "Praying that somebody comes forward. That’s what keeps me going, that I will see her again. And I’m her voice. Since we don’t know where she’s at right now, and we don’t have answers, I’m her voice. I just need someone to come forward."

Ja’Niya’s grandmother has traveled through Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, following leads.

Authorities have indicated Ja’Niya was a victim of foul play.

Guerrero said, "We don’t know how they got to that point. But if that is the case, we need her home."