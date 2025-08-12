Ja'Niyah McMichael: $20K reward offered in search for Gary teen who went missing one year ago
GARY, Ind. - It has been a year since 14-year-old Ja'Niyah McMichael was reported missing from her home in Gary, Indiana.
The backstory:
Ja'Niyah's mother, Jasmine McMichael, reported her missing on Aug. 12, 2024, from their home in the 1900 block of Malcolm X Boulevard.
Ja’Niyah was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pajama pants and red/black shoes.
The FBI says she may have been the victim of foul play.
Ja'Niyah McMichael | FBI
What you can do:
The City of Gary and the FBI are offering a combined $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for her disappearance.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the FBI.