Ja'Niyah McMichael: $20K reward offered in search for Gary teen who went missing one year ago

The Brief Ja'Niyah McMichael, 14, disappeared one year ago in northwest Indiana. She was reported missing by her mother from their home in Gary on Aug. 12, 2024. Anyone with information should contact the FBI.



It has been a year since 14-year-old Ja'Niyah McMichael was reported missing from her home in Gary, Indiana.

The backstory:

Ja'Niyah's mother, Jasmine McMichael, reported her missing on Aug. 12, 2024, from their home in the 1900 block of Malcolm X Boulevard.

Ja’Niyah was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pajama pants and red/black shoes.

The FBI says she may have been the victim of foul play.

Ja'Niyah McMichael | FBI

What you can do:

The City of Gary and the FBI are offering a combined $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for her disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.