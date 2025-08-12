Expand / Collapse search

Ja'Niyah McMichael: $20K reward offered in search for Gary teen who went missing one year ago

By Mike Badrov
Published  August 12, 2025 1:39pm CDT
Missing Persons
Ja’Niyah McMichael: Indiana teen went missing in August

The Brief

    • Ja'Niyah McMichael, 14, disappeared one year ago in northwest Indiana.
    • She was reported missing by her mother from their home in Gary on Aug. 12, 2024.
    • Anyone with information should contact the FBI.

GARY, Ind. - It has been a year since 14-year-old Ja'Niyah McMichael was reported missing from her home in Gary, Indiana.

The backstory:

Ja'Niyah's mother, Jasmine McMichael, reported her missing on Aug. 12, 2024, from their home in the 1900 block of Malcolm X Boulevard.

Ja’Niyah was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pajama pants and red/black shoes.

The FBI says she may have been the victim of foul play.

Ja'Niyah McMichael | FBI

What you can do:

The City of Gary and the FBI are offering a combined $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for her disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the FBI.

