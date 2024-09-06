Ja’Niyah McMichael: Indiana teen vanished in August, police search continues

The Brief A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Ja’Niyah McMichael, last seen on August 11, 2024. She was last seen in Gary, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger. Police urge anyone with information to contact authorities immediately.



The Indiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger.

Ja’Niyah McMichael was last seen on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at 11:00 p.m. in Gary, Indiana. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pajamas, and black and red shoes at the time of her disappearance.

She is described as a Black girl, standing 4-foot-3 inches tall and weighing 101 pounds.

Police said Ja’Niyah may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1201 or call 911.