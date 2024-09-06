Expand / Collapse search

Ja’Niyah McMichael: Indiana teen vanished in August, police search continues

By Nic Flosi
Published  September 6, 2024 2:02pm CDT
Missing Persons
GARY, Ind. - The Indiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger.

Ja’Niyah McMichael was last seen on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at 11:00 p.m. in Gary, Indiana. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pajamas, and black and red shoes at the time of her disappearance.

She is described as a Black girl, standing 4-foot-3 inches tall and weighing 101 pounds.

Police said Ja’Niyah may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1201 or call 911.