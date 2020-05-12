$1 million bail for 71-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting teen in South Loop home

article

A 71-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl he knew on Mothers Day, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Razak Brimah allegedly cooked dinner for the 17-year-old girl and began groping her in a South Loop home, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Brimah then allegedly followed her into another room and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said. He then told her to take a shower.

After the alleged assault, the girl recorded a conversation with Brimah on her phone, prosecutors said. She told him she was worried about getting pregnant, but he allegedly claimed that she couldn’t because of his “weak sperm,” prosecutors said.

The girl then reached out to someone else who called police, prosecutors said. Brimah was arrested that night.

Judge John Lyke Jr. called the allegations “utterly despicable” and ordered Brimah held on a $1 million bail.

Brimah’s public defense attorney said he has at least one child and has lived in Cook County for more than a decade. The attorney said he has diabetes, and asked that he be allowed to await trial on home electronic monitoring.

Lyke ordered Brimah not to have contact with anyone under 18 years old.

He is due back in court June. 2.