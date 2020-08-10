$1 million bail for man whose shooting by Chicago police led to looting

Expand / Collapse search

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Englewood
Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 10: A Police officers inspect a damaged Best Buy store after parts of the city had widespread looting and vandalism, on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man shot during an exchange of gunfire with police in Englewood — whose shooting apparently led to widespread looting — has been held on $1 million bail.

Latrell Allen was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of unlawful in connection to the Sunday shooting, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun about 2:30 p.m. near the 5700 block of South Racine Avenue, police said at a press conference following the incident. During a chase, Allen allegedly fired shots at officers, and they returned gunfire, shooting him five times.

A weapon was recovered, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition, police said.