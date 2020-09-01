1 more employee contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court office

Another employee at the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

The employee worked at the Records Storage & Digital Imaging Center in south suburban Cicero and last reported for work on August 26, according to Jalyne R. Strong-Shaw, spokesperson for the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. They are self-quarantined at home.

The person usually worked alone, but a notification was sent to all employees, Strong-Shaw said. All “relevant areas” have been deep-cleaned.

To date, 35 employees at the Circuit Court Clerk’s office have tested positive for the coronavirus and four others have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, Strong-Shaw said.