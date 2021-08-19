1 pedestrian dead, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into bus stop, parking lot in Calumet City

Three people were struck, one fatally, Thursday afternoon by a vehicle that crashed into a bus stop and then continued on to an adjacent parking lot in Calumet City.

At about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Sibley Boulevard and Torrence Avenue, police responded to a report of a traffic crash involving pedestrians.

Three people were located at the scene.

Two were pedestrians at a bus stop, and the third person was a construction worker working in a nearby parking lot, police said.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two other individuals injured were transported to a local hospital.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that a single vehicle left the roadway and struck the bus stop near the intersection where the two pedestrians were located.

The vehicle then continued into the adjacent parking lot and struck a construction worker, police said.

Calumet City Police and the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500