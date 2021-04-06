1 seriously injured in double semi crash, paint spill in NW Indiana

article

Traffic backed up for several miles Tuesday morning after a serious crash involving semitrailers on Interstate 80/94 in northwest Indiana.

One driver was flown by helicopter to the University of Chicago Medical Center following the early morning crash at Ripley Street near Lake Station, according to Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Glen Fifield.

Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane before 6:30 a.m. following a crash involving two semitrailers, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Media reports showed traffic backed up for several miles.

In a live video posted to Twitter, Fifield said a FedEx semitrailer spilled paint on the road. The delays were expected to last for several hours.

Fifield wasn’t immediately available to provide additional details about the crash.