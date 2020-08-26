1 seriously injured in Rogers Park fire

A person was seriously injured Tuesday after a fire tore through a Rogers Park apartment building on the North Side.

The fire started about 9:20 p.m. at a four-story apartment building in the 6800 block of North Wayne Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

One adult was in serious-to-critical condition after the blaze, fire officials said. They were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston for treatment.

The fire was extinguished by 10 p.m., fire officials said.